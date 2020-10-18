ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.22

ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and traded as high as $38.00. ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 20,410 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.56.

ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATTRAQT Group plc will post 192.4050633 earnings per share for the current year.

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides e-commerce site search, merchandising, and product recommendation technology in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, other European countries, and internationally. It offers Software as a Service solutions in the areas of search, navigation, recommendations, personalization, merchandising, and internationalization.

