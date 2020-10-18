AU Min Africa PTY (OTCMKTS:GRYEF) & Waste Connections (OTCMKTS:WCN) Head to Head Contrast

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) and AU Min Africa PTY (OTCMKTS:GRYEF) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Waste Connections alerts:

This table compares Waste Connections and AU Min Africa PTY’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Connections $5.39 billion 5.08 $566.84 million $2.72 38.29 AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Waste Connections has higher revenue and earnings than AU Min Africa PTY.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Waste Connections shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Waste Connections shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of AU Min Africa PTY shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Waste Connections and AU Min Africa PTY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Connections 3.83% 10.44% 5.12% AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Waste Connections has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Min Africa PTY has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Waste Connections and AU Min Africa PTY, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Connections 0 2 12 1 2.93 AU Min Africa PTY 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waste Connections presently has a consensus price target of $109.71, indicating a potential upside of 5.35%. Given Waste Connections’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Waste Connections is more favorable than AU Min Africa PTY.

Summary

Waste Connections beats AU Min Africa PTY on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc. provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company also owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances that require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers container and chassis sales and leasing services to its customers. As of December 31, 2018, it owned or operated a network of 279 solid waste collection operations; 113 transfer stations; 56 municipal solid waste (MSW) landfills; 11 E&P waste landfills; 14 non-MSW landfills; 64 recycling operations; 4 intermodal operations; 22 E&P liquid waste injection wells; and 19 E&P waste treatment and oil recovery facilities. It also operated additional 49 transfer stations, 12 MSW landfills, and 2 intermodal operations. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Vaughan, Canada.

AU Min Africa PTY Company Profile

AU Min Africa PTY, LTD. provides mining, exploration, development, processing, refining, and production services for precious metals, precious gems, and other minerals in South Africa and internationally. It offers its services in the areas of gold, silver, platinum (unrefined and refined), copper, diamond, amethyst, emerald, tsavorite, ruby, and palladium. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.