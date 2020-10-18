Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASM. Roth Capital upped their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ASM opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) by 410.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

