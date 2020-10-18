AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AZEK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.06.

AZEK stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. AZEK has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $42.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

In other news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $99,417.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,007,574.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,801,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,708 shares of company stock worth $13,489,791.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,045,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $839,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,377,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,520,000.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

