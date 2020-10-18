AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Receives $39.07 Average PT from Brokerages

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.07.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AZEK from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 25,300 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $841,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,304.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 276,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,286,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,023,365.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the third quarter worth about $8,694,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 508.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth about $2,267,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth about $12,809,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AZEK opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.79. AZEK has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $42.16.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

