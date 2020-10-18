Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AZIHF opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. Azimut has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $26.86.

Get Azimut alerts:

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, and financial planning consultancy services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.