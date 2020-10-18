B.Riley Securit Weighs in on Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FCX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.