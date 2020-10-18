Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bakkavor Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 105 ($1.37).

LON BAKK opened at GBX 63 ($0.82) on Wednesday. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 160.60 ($2.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.85 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.80.

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

