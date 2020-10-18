Ball (NYSE:BLL) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ball’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.11, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.51. Ball has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Ball by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Ball by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

