Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Banca Mediolanum to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS:BNMDF opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

