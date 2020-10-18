Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) versus Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Financial Analysis

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) and Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Bank First shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Bank First and Fidelity D&D Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank First and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $101.80 million 4.87 $26.69 million $3.87 16.56 Fidelity D&D Bancorp $49.46 million 4.91 $11.58 million N/A N/A

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Fidelity D&D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank First pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Fidelity D&D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Fidelity D&D Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bank First has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 25.85% 12.27% 1.29% Fidelity D&D Bancorp 16.45% 7.73% 0.76%

Summary

Bank First beats Fidelity D&D Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 branches in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, Jefferson, and Barron counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 11 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

