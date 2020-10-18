Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank OZK from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered Bank OZK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

OZK opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.00.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,522,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,671,000 after buying an additional 1,837,160 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,193,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,005,000 after purchasing an additional 614,895 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,542,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 513,891 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,876,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,041,000 after purchasing an additional 402,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,911,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 386,523 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

