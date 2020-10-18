Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TLSNY has been the subject of several other reports. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Telia Company AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.31. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $9.03.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.