Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
TLSNY has been the subject of several other reports. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Telia Company AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.
OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.31. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $9.03.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.
Read More: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.