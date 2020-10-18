Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EADSY. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Airbus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Airbus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Shares of EADSY stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. Airbus has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $38.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03.
About Airbus
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.