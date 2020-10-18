Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EADSY. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Airbus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Airbus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. Airbus has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $38.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbus will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

