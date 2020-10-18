Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.25.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $95.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $438.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,380.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Kramer bought 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,050.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 27.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 107.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 19.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

