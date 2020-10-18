Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.96. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.60 target price on Baylin Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $39.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baylin Technologies Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Royer acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,132.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,438,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,900,204.49.

About Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

