Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $203,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at $284,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

