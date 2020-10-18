Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.19.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $37.18.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,226,000 after buying an additional 1,698,845 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,161,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after buying an additional 377,986 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 637,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 143,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 250,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 51,298 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.