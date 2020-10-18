Beacon Securities Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for FURY GOLD MN-TS (TSE:FUR)

FURY GOLD MN-TS (TSE:FUR) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for FURY GOLD MN-TS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for FURY GOLD MN-TS’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

FURY GOLD MN-TS (TSE:FUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03).

