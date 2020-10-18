Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital began coverage on XP Power in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS XPPLF opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. XP Power has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $60.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

