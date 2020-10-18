BidaskClub Downgrades National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NGHC. JMP Securities downgraded National General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National General from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. William Blair lowered shares of National General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National General from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National General from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.17.

NGHC stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. National General has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.48.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. National General had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. National General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National General will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in National General during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in National General by 24.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in National General in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in National General in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National General in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

