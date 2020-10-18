BidaskClub Lowers Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WTRG. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.50.

WTRG stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $4,163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $19,356,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $19,665,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $4,688,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $1,523,000.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

