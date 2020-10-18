BidaskClub Lowers National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $193.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.62. The company has a market cap of $704.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.18. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $298.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $13.69 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $216.02 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 78.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

