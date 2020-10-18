BidaskClub Lowers National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $193.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.62. The company has a market cap of $704.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.18. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $298.00.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $13.69 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $216.02 million during the quarter.
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.
