BidaskClub Lowers PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded PDL BioPharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDL BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PDL BioPharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. PDL BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $264.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that PDL BioPharma will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. This is an increase from PDL BioPharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other PDL BioPharma news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. purchased 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,125.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,667,397 shares in the company, valued at $96,728,150.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in PDL BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $3,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 540.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,452,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,141 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $1,979,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $624,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.