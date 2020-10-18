BidaskClub Upgrades Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PDD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BOCOM International cut shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.05.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 15.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 74,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,450,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,568,000 after purchasing an additional 883,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 46.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 588,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after buying an additional 187,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

