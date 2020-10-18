Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.37

Big Rock Brewery Inc (TSE:BR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and traded as high as $4.65. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 2,514 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $31.42 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.34.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Rock Brewery Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and cider in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders, as well as dry apple, peach, and pear ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, and Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names.

