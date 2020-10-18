Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after purchasing an additional 447,549 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,048,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,230,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,408,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,964,548,000 after purchasing an additional 205,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $316.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.