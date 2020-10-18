Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in PVH by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in PVH by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH opened at $62.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PVH shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.