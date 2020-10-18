Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 517 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Comcast by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.
CMCSA stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.
In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.
