Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 517 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Comcast by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.