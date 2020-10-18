Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 537 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for 0.3% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $110.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.65 and its 200 day moving average is $97.40. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $116.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.