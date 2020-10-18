Binance USD Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Binance USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $809.67 million and approximately $204.55 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00037981 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $555.39 or 0.04860398 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031454 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

