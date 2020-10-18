Bitcoin Zero Price Hits $0.0034 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $99,044.54 and approximately $7,611.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00268770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00094229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00035615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.01393076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00153749 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

