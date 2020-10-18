BitGuild PLAT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,040.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $15,460.99 and approximately $3,040.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00269686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00094211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00035629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.01399212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00153783 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

