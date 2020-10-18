BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Short Interest Up 32.9% in September

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,470,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the September 15th total of 11,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $41.23 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $307,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $2,185,060.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,882,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 716,349 shares of company stock valued at $30,286,895. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 5.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.95.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

