Blackbird plc (BIRD.L) (LON:BIRD) Insider Stephen White Acquires 28,047 Shares

Blackbird plc (BIRD.L) (LON:BIRD) insider Stephen White bought 28,047 shares of Blackbird plc (BIRD.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £5,048.46 ($6,595.85).

Shares of BIRD opened at GBX 17.13 ($0.22) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 million and a P/E ratio of -28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.64. Blackbird plc has a one year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.27.

Blackbird plc (BIRD.L) (LON:BIRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 7th. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, clipping, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

