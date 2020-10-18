BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $657.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $659.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 30.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

