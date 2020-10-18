Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

Get Blink Charging alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLNK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blink Charging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Blink Charging from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

BLNK opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.16.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 167.40% and a negative net margin of 265.24%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.