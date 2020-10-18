BMO Capital Markets Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$245.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$225.00 to C$245.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CJT. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$191.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$205.00.
TSE:CJT opened at C$229.69 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a one year low of C$67.87 and a one year high of C$229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$190.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$153.76.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
