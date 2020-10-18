Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) – Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bankwell Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

BWFG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $119.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.