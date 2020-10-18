Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 190.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 149,888 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 123.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOOT. Piper Sandler downgraded Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 raised Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Boot Barn stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.89. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.49 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

