Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) Receives $0.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.65.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 620.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 369,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BORR opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Borr Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

