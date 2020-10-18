Bouygues’ (BOUYF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bouygues from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bouygues from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.