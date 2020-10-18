BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Up 66.7% in September

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LND opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $249.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.98. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.61.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other.

