Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) had its price target raised by Colliers Securities from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brightcove from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of BCOV opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $13.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.87 million, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

