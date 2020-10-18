Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BSIG. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 110.07%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 112,409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 296,644 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 32,152 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.