Brokerages Anticipate NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Brokerages expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. NetApp has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NetApp by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,602 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 275,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.