Brokerages Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. Trimble reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.64. Trimble has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $54.51.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,470,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,564.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,972 shares of company stock worth $4,493,892. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Trimble by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,712,000 after purchasing an additional 118,302 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

