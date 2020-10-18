Brokerages Expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. AmeriCold Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.81 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.42%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

COLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.16. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $41.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

In related news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $78,000.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

