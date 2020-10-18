Brokerages Expect Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.21). Marcus reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($3.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%.

MCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley Securities reduced their target price on shares of Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $37.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

