Brokerages Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. Sirius XM reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.02.

SIRI opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1,017.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

